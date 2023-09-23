Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 339 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,062,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $91.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average of $94.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $114.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.80 million. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Entegris

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.