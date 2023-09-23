Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,464 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 55,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 54,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

