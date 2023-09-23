Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 370 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,088.9% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $77,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,189.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $123.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.94. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $74.69 and a one year high of $158.18.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.21. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.03 million. Research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

