Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 372 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,573 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $59.76 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Perficient had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $231.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

