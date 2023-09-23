Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 463 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,034,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,517,327,000 after acquiring an additional 239,988 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,739,000 after acquiring an additional 209,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after acquiring an additional 355,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $345,772,000 after acquiring an additional 70,082 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.21. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

