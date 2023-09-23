Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 677 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,963 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $100.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.54 and a 200-day moving average of $103.22.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

