Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.25 Million Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Stock Performance

CRC stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.16. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $58.33.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.59 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 26.50%. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CRC. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

