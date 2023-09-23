Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 1.48. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.72 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 452.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $68,143.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,180.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $268,559.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $68,143.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,180.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,593 shares of company stock valued at $605,486 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $35.60.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

