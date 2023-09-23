Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Integer by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Integer by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $78.98 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.38.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ITGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

