Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $68,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,737.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $68,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,737.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,573,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,020 shares of company stock worth $2,958,700. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.74. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 5,419.17%. The company’s revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.21.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

