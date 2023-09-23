Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $40.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 5,410 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $202,009.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Geoff E. Tanner purchased 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.61 per share, with a total value of $250,778.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,026.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 5,410 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $202,009.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

