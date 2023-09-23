Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 65,653 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 65,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $16,773,028.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,976,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,902,278.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medpace alerts:

On Monday, September 18th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total value of $14,668,062.60.

Medpace Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $242.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.83. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.30 and a 12-month high of $282.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Medpace by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Medpace by 5,285.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 53,222 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth $338,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Medpace by 63.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 0.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MEDP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medpace from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Medpace

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.