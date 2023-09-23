Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Vigilare Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,772 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.5% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $317.01 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.18 and its 200 day moving average is $315.11. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.03.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

