Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,644 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.0% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Microsoft by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after purchasing an additional 94,563 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $317.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

