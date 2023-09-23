Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp raised its position in Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Moody’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,611 shares of company stock valued at $9,092,342 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $324.22 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.49 and a 200 day moving average of $324.47. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.56.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

