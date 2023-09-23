Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 392,243 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,243 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $752.08 million, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 542.86%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

