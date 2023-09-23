Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,470 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

