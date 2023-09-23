Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $12.32 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $174.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.68 and its 200 day moving average is $176.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

