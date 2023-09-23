Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Nutanix stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,890,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,463 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,326 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth $55,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

