Paragon Capital Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,014 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $317.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.11. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.03.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

