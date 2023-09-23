Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR)

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PCOR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.48. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $76.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. On average, analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $198,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,939.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $198,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,939.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 6,180 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,352 shares of company stock worth $21,006,078 over the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after buying an additional 369,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,460,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

