Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,317,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,959,000 after buying an additional 642,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Realty Income by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after buying an additional 2,096,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,560,000 after buying an additional 86,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Realty Income by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,847,000 after buying an additional 829,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.34.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.0 %

O stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

