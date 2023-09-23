Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,000. Apple comprises approximately 2.4% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $174.79 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.