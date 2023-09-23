SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,350 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,070 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,484,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,833 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,094 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,421,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,448,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,464 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at $60.64 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.26%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.