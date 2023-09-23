SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,057,000 after buying an additional 2,510,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

View Our Latest Report on EPD

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.