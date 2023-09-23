SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,954 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $13,095,780,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.47.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

