SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 6,753 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,187,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,340. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $157.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.99 and its 200 day moving average is $140.96. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

