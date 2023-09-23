SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,262 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETRN has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.19%.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Featured Stories

