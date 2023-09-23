SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 845.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,038 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth $769,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 14.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AEE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Up 0.1 %

AEE stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.87.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

