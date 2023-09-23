SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $81.25 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.38.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

