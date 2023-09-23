SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,074 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GFS shares. HSBC lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.88. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.52 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

