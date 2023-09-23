SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brunswick by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,040,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,113,000 after purchasing an additional 131,557 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 18.3% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,421,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,569,000 after purchasing an additional 219,948 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,224,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,427,000 after purchasing an additional 87,429 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $78.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

