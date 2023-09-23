SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 752,108 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,618,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,724 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Infosys by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,616,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Infosys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,111,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,232,000 after acquiring an additional 841,085 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura raised Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

INFY stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

