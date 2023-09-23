SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Price Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.