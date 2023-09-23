SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $51,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $372.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.28. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

