SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 857,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,381,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.44.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $69.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $620.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.45 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.