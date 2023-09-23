SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 10,604 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

CZR stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

