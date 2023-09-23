SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 18,114 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 509.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,114 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 123.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $74.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

