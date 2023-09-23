SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 89,072 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 164.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,248 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 89,072 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $10.58 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

FNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

