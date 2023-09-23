SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Ferrari by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.36.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE:RACE opened at $288.25 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.82 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.58.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

