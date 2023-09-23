SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,591 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $308,215,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5,072.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,652,000 after purchasing an additional 995,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,219,000 after purchasing an additional 838,076 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.83.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $132.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

