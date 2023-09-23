SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 410 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $79,170,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,841,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,420,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,155,000 after buying an additional 1,084,657 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 16,315.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 847,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,418,000 after buying an additional 842,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,075,000.

Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $44.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

