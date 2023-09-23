SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 47,099 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,099 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Carrier Global by 765.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 507,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after buying an additional 448,691 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 20,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,914,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Bank of America lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Carrier Global stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

