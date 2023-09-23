Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.53.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 0.96. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $85,320.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $288,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 87,100.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

