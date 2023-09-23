State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,316,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total transaction of $376,822.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,334.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Trading Up 1.1 %

Dillard’s stock opened at $314.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.48. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.97. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.49 and a 52-week high of $417.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $3.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 39.54 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on DDS

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.