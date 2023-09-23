The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $289.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.43. The stock has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.11.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

