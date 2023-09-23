The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,492,000 after acquiring an additional 172,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,189,000 after acquiring an additional 77,961 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,739,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,514,000 after acquiring an additional 224,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $858,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.42.

Shares of EL stock opened at $147.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.46 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.96%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

