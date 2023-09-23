TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 58.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TRU opened at $73.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

In other news, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $76,374.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,720.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,913 shares of company stock valued at $707,036. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

