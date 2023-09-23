Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 0.3 %

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $819.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.67 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,328.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tri Pointe Homes

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.