Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 604.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OLED opened at $158.46 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $166.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

